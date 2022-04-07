MCC notebook: Highlander golfers revealing their resilience

Given all they have had to overcome, the McLennan Community College men's golf team’s victory Monday at the Buccaneer Invitational in Brenham was impressive and important. To say the season to that point had been marked by adversity and emotion would be a bit of an understatement.

First, the emotion. Last month on their way home from a tournament in Midland, six players and the coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of the Southwest died in a fiery van-truck collision. The school is located in Hobbs, N.M., and the tragic accident took place on a West Texas highway when a pickup truck being driven by a 13-year old veered into oncoming traffic. In addition to the seven from USW, two more people died.

The MCC golf team was playing in the same tournament, which took place March 15-16. The University of the Southwest was named the Honorary Champion and the players selected for the All-Tournament Team.

MCC placed sixth, but Highlander coach Vince Clark said it was difficult to focus on the golf competition.

“Those (USW players) were our friends,” he said. “We played with them two weeks before. Their young coach, Tyler, was a personal friend. That was just really hard on our team. There’s a lot of sorrow and sadness, but we are trying to carry on.”

In addition to working through the grief and shock that is still reverberating throughout the collegiate golf community, MCC has been bitten by the injury bug for most of the 2021-2022 golf season.

“This particular team has been through an awful lot,” Clark said. “I don’t think in all of my years we have had as much illnesses and injuries on a team as we have had this fall and spring.

“We’ve had rolled ankles, hurt knees, hurt backs and torn muscles. I’ve never made this many trips to the doctors office with a team, but they have hung in there. They have been working to get better physically and get better on the golf course.”

Reflecting the injury struggles, the Blinn-hosted tournament marked the first time Clark had his top five players on the course since September. MCC freshman Liam Gobin led the way for the Highlanders, carding a 70 and a 68 for a 6-under 138, which was good enough to win the individual title.

The confidence-boosting tournament win could not have come at a better time. The next two tournaments — the NJCAA Southwest Championship in Willow Park and the District II Championship in Brownwood — serve as qualifiers for the NJCAA Championships in May.

First-place Highlanders look for series win

On Wednesday, the No. 3 McLennan baseball team and the Vernon Chaparrals split a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark. Vernon came from behind to take game one 6-4 with Nick Greaney taking the loss on the mound. However, it was all McLennan in the nightcap, as the Highlanders picked up the 8-0 run-rule victory with Devin Bennett going the distance on the mound. At the plate, Cole Fontenelle was 3-for-6 with two doubles over the twinbill.

The Highlanders and Chaparrals will close the four-game series with a noon doubleheader Saturday in Vernon. MCC currently sits atop the conference with a 10-2 record (24-8-1 overall).

Streaking MCC softball keeps it going

The NTJCAC-leading MCC softball team dominated Vernon on the road Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 21 games. MCC won two run-rule games, 14-1 and 12-0. Hailey Hudson was in the circle for the first game. In the second, Cheyenne Floyd threw a one-hitter.

The Highlanders host Vernon College in a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark. The first game is set for noon.