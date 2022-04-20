MCC notebook: Highlanders start search for new women's basketball coach

The McLennan Community College women’s basketball head coach position is open as longtime coach Ricky Rhodes has resigned.

Rhodes has been MCC women’s hoops coach since 1999. In his tenure with the Highlassies, Rhodes led the team to two North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Championships and 16 regional tournament appearances.

“We’ve enjoyed and we are thankful for Coach Rhodes and his leadership,” MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said. “We are excited for him to explore new opportunities, and I am tremendously excited about the future of the McLennan Women’s Basketball program.”

A search for Rhodes replacement is underway, as the job is listed on the MCC website.

Temple softball stops MCC’s streak

The MCC softball team’s amazing 28-game winning streak was halted Wednesday, as the Highlanders split a doubleheader with rival Temple College at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC won the first game, 11-0, but fell in the second, 6-3.

Despite the loss, the Highlanders still sit atop the NTJCAC Conference at 24-2 (45-5 overall). Grayson trails by two games at 22-4.

After the game, the MCC players were visibly disappointed. Coach Chris Berry was eager to keep things in perspective though, and still very high on his team.

“Any time you run off 28 in a row, it’s hard to do, I don’t care who you are playing,” he said. “It’s a tribute to our kids and their work and their dedication to growing as a team. It is unfortunate (the streak) had to end today, but I’d rather it end today than in a game where it sends you home.”

In the first game against Temple, MCC pitcher Hailey Hudson threw a no-hitter. The sophomore struck out five and walked one. The free pass to Leopard designated hitter Darby Hickey in the fifth inning was Temple’s only baserunner of the game.

At the plate, centerfielder Ka’Lyn Watson led the Highlanders, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Leadoff hitter and second baseman Erin Plunkett was 2-for-3 with three runs, and first baseman Caitlyn Wong was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

The second game was a different story. Temple pitcher Molly VandenBout held the Highlanders to their lowest run output of the season. She scattered nine hits — all singles — and kept the powerful MCC lineup from coming up with a big hit.

“I give Molly a ton of credit,” Berry said. “She kept us off balance and kept our hitters at bay.”

Temple’s victory could serve as a reminder that the No. 6 Highlanders are powerful, but not invincible.

“You are trying to win every time you step on the field, and you are trying to win out,” Berry said. “It could be good for our team to know they are beatable, and we have to continue to get better. We have really good kids that play really hard that have played really good for most of the year.”

MCC diamond lights approved by board

At its April 5 meeting, the MCC Board of Trustees approved the installation of lights and turf at Bosque River Ballpark, which is home to both the McLennan softball and baseball teams. Trochim said renderings will be available soon for the work, which will be done by FieldTurf.

“This is going to be a game changer for both baseball and softball,” Trochim said. “We can host more high school playoffs. Coaches call now and the first thing I have to tell them is we do not have lights.”

A timetable for the project has not been released.

Highlander baseball sweeps double dip

The MCC baseball team notched a pair of close wins over Temple College in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Temple.

The Highlanders won the opening game, 4-0, and the nightcap, 2-1.

MCC pitcher Will Carsten threw a complete game shutout in the first game. Carsten held Temple to three hits in the seven-inning game. He struck out nine Leopards and didn’t walk anybody.

The Highlanders continue their series versus Temple with a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC women’s golf takes 2nd in district

The MCC women’s golf team shot 315-317-327 – 959 to finish in second place at the NJCAA Southwest District Championship at the Hawks Creek Golf Club in Westworth Village. Western Texas finished in first place with 312-313-324 – 949. Western Texas and McLennan both receive automatic qualification to the NJCAA Women’s Golf National Championship May 9-12 at Mayfair Country Club in Sanford, Fla.

Freshman Raeleigh Davidson shot 78-72-79 – 229 to lead the Highlassies and finish in third place individually.

Other McLennan scores: Lucile Tanvet, sixth, 75-80-79 – 234; Megan Kim, 17th, 81-84-83 – 248; Chatham Betz, tied for 18th, 81-82-86 – 249; and Bianca Cunningham, tied for 26th, 83-83-93 – 259.