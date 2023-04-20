After finishing fourth at the Southwest District Championship this week, the McLennan Community College women’s golf team will be hoping its name is called when at-large bids are revealed next week for the NJCAA National Championship.

That is because only the top two teams at district receive automatic berths. Those spots were claimed by Western Texas and Odessa. MCC shot a 914 at the three-round tournament, which took place in Sun City West, Arizona.

Before district, MCC was ranked No. 6 in the national rankings, which leads head coach Jones Mitchell to feel confident they will garner one of the coveted at-large bids.

“We would have loved to finish first or second, but we were pumped with how we played, especially the last two days,” Mitchell said. “Looking at it as preparation for nationals, we are headed in the right direction.”

Two Highlassies finished in the top 10 individually. Mia Clarke shot 74-73-70 to finish second, while Raeleigh Davidson tied for fourth, carding a 74-70-75. Clark was actually the leader in the clubhouse for a little while.

“We were loading the van, but then me, Mia and Raeleigh went back out to prepare mentally and physically for a playoff,” Mitchell said. “It was exciting because of that.”

The NJCAA National Championships will be May 8-11 in a new location, Garden City, Kansas, at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course. Mitchell likes the switch because in previous tournaments, some schools had a home-course advantage.

“Usually we play in Arizona, in Mesa’s backyard, or Florida, at Seminole’s backyard,” he said, referring to Mesa Community College, which is currently No. 9, and Seminole State, the current No. 1 ranked JUCO squad. “This is more of a true neutral site.”

Assuming the national bid is indeed secured, Mitchell feels like his team will be competitive because they are playing some of their best golf of the year. After battling some NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA squads in earlier tournaments, their fourth-place finish at district was their best team finish of the spring.

“The cylinders are starting to fire up,” he said. “You want to be playing good at the end of the season.”

“The camaraderie on this team is hilarious,” he added. “If someone has a bad day, a teammate is there to pick them up. There is a lot of happiness, cheerfulness and even goofiness, but their work ethic on and off the course is really good. They have been amazing.”

MCC men’s golf also 4th at district

The MCC men’s golf team finished fourth at their District Championship as well, which took place in Brownwood April 13-14. However, the work is not finished yet. On the men’s side, scores from that tournament are combined with those from the Regional Championship, which will be held April 24-25 in Huntsville, to determine automatic national qualifiers.

The five lowest-scoring teams from the two tournaments receive automatic bids to the NJCAA National Championships May 16-19 in Newton, Kansas.

“At Brownwood the guys played really well,” head coach Vince Clark said. “It’s not easy to play 108 holes to qualify, but they put themselves in good position.”

The highlight of the season to this point was the Highlanders’ team victory at the Blinn Invitational April 3 in Brenham. Peter Clark shot 67-72 to lead MCC and finish in second place. The sophomore from McKinney was named the NJCAA Men’s Golfer of the Week for April 2-8.

“We broke through there,” Vince Clark said. “That was important, because the guys saw that their talent could carry the day. It was a good confidence-builder.”

In Brownwood, Nik Blalock paced the Highlanders with a 75-71, which was good enough for 10th place.

“This team has a lot of talent and they have worked really hard,” Clark said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do, and more.”