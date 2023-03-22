When the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team hits the court Thursday at 10 a.m. in Lubbock at the NJCAA Division I national tournament to battle Murray State College, it will be the culmination and the reward of a year of hard work, head coach Bill Brock said.

“It was a just a simple, corny thing, but we put a sign in the dressing room that says ‘The only place that success comes before work is in the dictionary,’” said Brock, who in his one year at the helm led MCC back to the national tournament for the first time since 1984. “I know that sounds funny, but it is the truth.”

After the tournament, Brock is moving on to become the head women’s coach at Tarleton State. However, while the Highlassies compete at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University, his and the team’s full attention will be on going up against the best of the best women’s junior college teams.

Following a 27-4 season, MCC earned an at-large bid to the tournament. The Highlassies are the No. 14 seed in the 24-team event, and their first-round opponent, Murray State, is No. 19. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 3 seed Trinity Valley Community College.

It is a tall order, but there is precedent for a lower seed to fare well. Last year, Tyler went into the NJCAA national tournament as the No. 17 seed. The Apache Ladies won five games in six days to claim the national championship.

“We know what we can do as a team,” MCC sophomore point guard Miannah Little said. “We say before every game, we just have to play how we know we can play and we’ll be fine. So just knowing, yes, we’re a (lower-seeded team), but we also know how we can perform and just expecting the best out of us as we go into this tournament.”

Brock’s impact on the program was felt immediately, and his leadership has much to do with MCC reaching nationals for the first time in 39 years, Bailee St. Romain said.

“It definitely is a big thing for us,” the sophomore forward from Baytown said. “We set out with some big goals, and this was one of our goals. We’re just happy to reach that. I think from the beginning we all bought in. We understand him as a coach. We never really tried to question what he was doing because we’ve seen what he can do. So we just believed in him. That’s how we got where we’re at.”

For his part, Brock circled back to the hard work as the reason for the successful 2022-2023 campaign. That, and great team chemistry.

“We lost a sort-of heartbreak game against Collin (70-68 on Feb. 18),” he said. “We lost it at the buzzer, got beat by two. During that week I told those kids, ‘If we will stick together and keep working the way we have, there’s good days ahead for this team.’ I really did believe that, and this has all come to fruition now.

“I’m so happy for the team to be rewarded for their body of work. Forty years is a long time to get back to the national tournament. It’s time for McLennan to go back and represent MCC the best we can.”

All tournament games will be broadcast live on the NJCAA Network (njcaa.org). Pay-per-view options include a Day Pass for $10, a Tournament Pass for $30 or an All-Access Pass for $100 that gives access to all 2022-23 Championship events.

MCC baseball sweeps Vernon

VERNON, Texas – The No. 6 MCC baseball team unleashed its bats to sweep a doubleheader against Vernon College, 15-4 and 16-5, on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game, Ty Johnson, Cole Dillon and Britton Moore collected three hits apiece to give plenty of support for winning pitcher Will Clements.

The Highlanders (19-7) scored multiple runs in four innings, including three in the first, two in the second, six in the fourth and four in the sixth in the run-rule win.

In the second game, Dillon, Karson Krowka and Aidan Kuni slugged homers with Blake Hansen picking up the win for the Highlanders. Once again, the Highlanders recorded a run-rule win with three runs in the first, five in the third and fourth innings, and three in the fifth.

Highlassies softball takes two

The No. 11 MCC softball team rode complete game pitching performances by Makenzi Jenkins and Mattie Walkow to sweep a doubleheader against Vernon College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

In the opening 7-5 win, the Highlassies scored all their runs in the fourth inning as Chesnee Failee drilled a run-scoring triple and Taylor Meier ripped a run-scoring double.

In a 13-2 run-rule win in the second game, the Highlassies (22-8) scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in each of the third and fourth innings.

Erin Plunkett collected three hits and three RBIs for the Highlassies while Madison Hornback picked up two hits and two RBIs.