MCC Notebook: Hoops teams encouraged by early success

Both the men’s and women’s McLennan Community College basketball teams won two of their first three games to open the 2022-2023 season. The successful starts have both coaches—Bill Brock for the women and Kevin Gill for the men—encouraged and optimistic. The MCC women opened last Wednesday with a tough 81-74 loss to No. 6 Blinn. The No. 19 Highlassies held a late lead, but a game-tying three-pointer sent the game to overtime, and from their the Buccaneers secured the win at the free throw line. MCC bounced back from the loss over the weekend, going 2-0 in the McLennan Classic. The Highlassies won a tight game against No. 24 Angelina 54-52 on Friday, and came back on Saturday to pick up a dominating 80-56 win over LSU-Eunice. “I have been very pleased with our team’s effort in the first three games of the year,” MCC women’s head coach Bill Brock said. I think they have listened to game plans and scouting reports, and the effort has been outstanding. We are within one three-point shot of being 3-0. We switched on defense, but she hit a shot with someone in her face. That’s the game of basketball sometimes.” Freshman guard Saneea Bevley led the Highlassies in scoring in all three games. She poured in 19 against Blinn, and followed that up with 14- and 18-point efforts. Sophomore point guard Miannah Little added two double-digit scoring outings to open the season. “I think our post rotation is coming into play,” Brock said. “We have four kids there that are getting valuable minutes each game. “On the perimeter, Bevley really shot the ball well from the three-point line.” The MCC men had a little bit of a different path to 2-1. In the season opener, they defeated Blinn 82-65 behind 17 points from CJ Hall and 16 from Jared Clawson, both sophomore guards, Over the weekend, the Highlanders cruised to a 124-83 win over Our Lady of the Lake’s JV team. However, that was followed by a tough 74-71 loss to LSU-Eunice. The Highlanders led 31-27 at halftime, but the game came down to the final buzzer, where a 3-point attempt by Clawson bounced off the back of the iron. “That game could have gone either way,” Gill said. “I think the guys will learn from that and continue to get better as the year goes on. I was super-proud of the way our young bunch came in and played as well as they did against Blinn.”