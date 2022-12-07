MCC notebook: Hoops teams happy that they've fattened up on wins before break

After highly successful early-season results, the McLennan Community College basketball teams are both heading into the winter break with all kinds of momentum.

Coming off their biggest win of the year, a 79-74 win over No. 2 Blinn in Brenham, the MCC women stand at 10-1 and are ranked No. 12 in the nation. Behind consistently strong defensive play, the men are 9-3 and own a 67-51 over No. 10 Kilgore.

Keeping that momentum and extending the positive results into the all-important conference portion of the season, which begins in January, will be somewhat dependent on how self-disciplined the players are over the break, both coaches said.

“Any junior college coach would tell you they are concerned with this long a break,” MCC women’s head coach Bill Brock said. “Our players have an app they have to report to that has to do with shooting and conditioning. I am 100% sure they will do the instructions we send them, but I’m hopeful they are going above and beyond.”

After knocking off Fort Hood, 68-33, on Tuesday, the Highlassies do not return to the court until Jan. 3 when they host Midland. The men return to the court a few days sooner, with a slate of games against Angelina, Victoria and Panola over the New Year’s weekend.

“We need them ready to come back in shape,” Highlander coach Kevin Gill said. “We don’t want to let all the hard work go to waste by laying around for a couple of weeks.”

The MCC men are holding their opponents to a 36.5% shooting percentage, which is good enough for sixth in the nation. On Tuesday, they limited Dallas College North Lake, a nationally-ranked NJCAA Division III team, to 50 points below their season average in a 107-66 win.

The only speed bump in November and December for the Highlanders was a mini two-game losing streak to Tyler Junior College and Kilgore in the Kilgore Classic. MCC was missing a starter, Cedric Kelley, in those two games, but the team's defense kept both games tight. Kilgore ran a zone defense against the Highlanders, Gill said, which should help down the road, as conference foes will utilize some zone against MCC.

CJ Hall, the only returning starter for Gill, is leading the team with 12.3 points per game. Gill said he has been pleased with the effort of the entire team, but noted the contributions of freshmen Omarion Smith and A.J. Barnes.

“Smith brings a lot to the table on both sides of the ball,” he said. “He rebounds well and plays with a high motor. Barnes gives us a nice shot in the arm off the bench.”

A shot in the arm was certainly one way to describe the Highlassies’ big 79-74 win over Blinn last Monday. MCC trailed 68-64 with 7:26 remaining in the game, but used a late 7-0 run to score the upset win on the road.

MCC has shown a knack for winning tight ballgames. The Highlassies are 3-0 in one-possession games.

“I knew before the year I had a group that would work hard and give us everything they had on a daily basis,” Brock said. “That is exactly what they have done, and we we have been able to pull these games out. To have some success late in games in some tight, crunch situations is a confidence booster.”

Saneea Bevley, a freshman guard from Kansas City, has certainly led the way for the Highlassies. She poured in 29 against Blinn, and she is averaging 16.1 points per game. Her 165 total points has her in the top 50 in the nation.

Overall, though, Brock said it is an emphasis on team basketball that has helped MCC run out to such a strong start in his first year as head coach.

“Different players are stepping up on different nights and taking the lead for us,” he said. “That is the way I like to play — to have point production throughout the lineup. We are aiming to have a team on the floor where every position can score.”