MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win

It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs.

Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.

“What an incredible achievement,” MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said. “I have had the opportunity to have a front row seat to Coach Gill’s accomplishments and the number of wins he has been able to achieve. He is not only a great coach, he is a terrific role model for the young men in his program. I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years has in store for him.”

No. 500 came Wednesday on the road in Louisiana, as the Highlanders earned a hard-fought 66-60 victory over LSU-Eunice. The Bengals defeated MCC, 74-71, on Nov. 6 at the Highlands Gym, so getting a bit of a revenge was rewarding.

“We emphasize being road tough,” said Gill, who now has a 500-138 record at MCC. “We beat a good Eunice team. We made some timely defensive stops and we made our free throws at the end.”

The Highlanders just concluded a four-games-in-six-days stretch. The LSU-Eunice win came on the heels of another grueling victory Monday over Angelina College. The final score, 73-59, was a little misleading, as it was a one-possession game with about six minutes remaining.

Timely three-point shooting and free throw execution made the difference down the stretch, though. The Highlanders ended the game on a 7-0 run to secure the victory.

The other two wins in the last week came against Panola College and Loyalty College Prep. The 4-0 mark coming off the Christmas break is a testament to the progress the team is making this season as they prepare for conference play, Gill said.

“We had a two-day break,” Gill said, “so we have been working to get back in shape and get back into a rhythm. I am excited for the guys. We are not where we need to be, but we are getting a little closer.”

The Highlanders (13-3) open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action next Wednesday at Hill College. Their first conference home game is the following Saturday against Weatherford.

“It’s going to be a dogfight every night,” Gill said, sizing up the conference race. “There is not one easy game on there. The main thing is you have to take care of home and steal as many as you can on the road.”

Highlassies getting back into rhythm

The MCC men returned to the floor Dec. 30 following the winter break, but the women actually had four more days before they hit the hardwood. The No. 8 Highlassies shook off the rust from the long pause in action with a 67-41 win over Midland College Tuesday.

Head coach Bill Brock was pleased to get the win, but he said getting back into basketball shape is the primary goal right now.

“We lost our legs at the end of the first quarter a little bit,” he said. “Every time we had a major break in the game we would play well. We started off the game strong, and the start of the third quarter we played well. The second quarter, though, was hard to watch.”

The Highlassies have one more tune-up before conference play begins, as they take on Panola College on the road Saturday.

“We will keep working on our conditioning and getting back in basketball shape,” Brock added. “I’m not worried about that. They came back with a great attitude, ready to get after it again.”

Brock said if someone would have told him before the season the team would sit at 11-1 in early January in his first year at the helm, he would have taken it.

“I am very pleased with our team and their efforts,” he said. “Now we need to get locked in and prepared for 16 conference games. When you get to conference play every team knows more about each other. We will take it one game at a time and not look ahead to who is next.”

MCC opens NTJCAC play Wednesday at Hill. The Lady Rebels are the two-time defending conference champion, and they have won three of the last four.

Saneea Bevley, Chelsea Wooten and Miannah Little, all guards, are the top three scorers for the Highlassies. Bevley leads the team at 15.0 points per game, while Wooten and Little are both contributing 11.1.

“Our perimeter play has been very consistent,” Brock said. “We need them to continue to give us good leadership and good consistency every time out.”