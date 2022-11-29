MCC notebook: No holds barred in MCC golf's 'Prodigy Cup'

You have heard of the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Walker Cup. But have you ever heard of the prestigious “Prodigy Cup?”

That is the name of the self-titled series of matches the McLennan Community College men’s golf team members play against each other during the November-December offseason. They may not be going up against some of the best schools in the nation, like they did in the Odessa College Invitational in early November, but the competition is just as fierce, head coach Vince Clark said.

“They play different games each time, and it can get pretty bloody,” Clark said. “They are having fun, but they are very serious about this. These are very competitive young men.”

Some days, they pair up and play standard golf games like alternate-shot. But the Highlanders also have some unique, creative competitions. For example, they play a game called Pull-a-Club. Once they have used a certain club, it cannot be hit again until all of the remaining clubs in their bag have been used, with the exception of the putter.

Another game is called “Blood Brothers,” Clark said.

“That is basically a worst-ball scramble,” he said. “The other team gets to pick the ball their opponents hit from. They have a really good time, and I just stay out of the way.”

Their competitive drive undoubtedly had an impact in a successful fall season for the Highlanders. Behind top-10 finishes in three tournaments, their national ranking steadily rose to No. 5, their current mark.

Clark was especially proud of MCC’s strong showing in Odessa. In tough, windy conditions, the Highlanders shot 305-298-310 to finish third behind New Mexico and Ranger.

“In the fall I always try and go and play against the guys I need to beat to get to nationals,” Clark said, “and they were all out in Odessa. We beat everyone ranked ahead of us at that moment. I felt good about the way our guys responded, and I am anxious to get into the spring.”

The Highlanders are led by sophomores Liam Gobin, Shoichiro Kato and Peter Clark. Gobin, a native of England, paced MCC in Odessa with rounds of 77, 72 and 75. He also finished eighth and earned all-tournament honors at the NJCAA National Championship Preview in Kansas in September.

No word on who came out on top of “Blood Brothers,” but whether it was that round or the ones in Kansas, Clark said all of the Highlanders’ competitive intensity is impressive.

“These guys have done such a good job of staying steady and managing the game,” he said. “I am really proud of their maturity. If we put ourselves in the hunt, we can win any tournament we play.”

Highlassie golfers enjoy fun fall

The MCC women’s golf team also had a strong fall campaign. It began at the Texas Intercollegiate at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton in September, where the Highlassies carded scores of 325-338-246 to finish third. Sophomore Raeleigh Davidson shot 75-77-82 to lead MCC and win the individual championship.

“We hit the ground running,” head coach Jones Mitchell said. “(Maridoe) was the hardest course I have ever been on as a coach or a player. We usually do well at that tournament, but to have a player win on that course was really, really good.”

Heading into the spring season, the Highlassies are sitting at No. 4 nationally in the latest NJCAA rankings. Mitchell said the team has struggled somewhat the last couple of years, but after three top-5 finishes this fall, they appear poised for a strong spring season, which leads into nationals.

“Our last event was the first time we have come close to breaking 300 since 2018,” Mitchell said. “Our ranking is important and exciting, because there are more at-large bids for nationals now.”

Mitchell traces the team’s improvement to recruiting.

“We go more in-depth with recruiting than we used to,” he said. “Previously, you would get a call from a recruiter or high school coach, and then you talk to the player. Now we do more background checks. Now we find out who their swing coach is, find out what tournaments they have played and what the course conditions were … things like that.

“We are trying to recruit players that want to come to MCC and be successful in the classroom, and have the mentality that I’m going to work just as hard as a Division-1 player.”

To that end, Mitchell said the focus during the offseason is on grades.

“You can practice all you want, but if you aren’t eligible, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We have mandatory study hall once a week and we help set them up with tutors, if that is needed. The main thing is getting the grades, so we will be ready to go compete.”

Hoops action heating up again

The MCC men’s and women’s basketball teams both return to action soon after extended Thanksgiving-week breaks. The Highlanders (7-3) take on Dallas College-North Lake Wednesday at 6 p.m., while the Highlassies (7-1) return to the court Dec. 3 at Kilgore College.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well in our losses, but our defense allowed us to be in the games,” MCC men’s coach Kevin Gill said of his team’s recent action. “Playing good competition on the road will hopefully pay dividends when conference play rolls around.”

CJ Hall was named the NTJCAA Player of the Week for November 13-19. The sophomore guard from Killeen is leading the team with 11.5 points per game.

On the women’s side, the No. 16 Highlassies are led by a trio of double-digit scorers. Saneea Bevley is leading the team with 14.5 points per game, while Chelsea Wooten and Miannah Little are checking with averages of 11.5 and 11.1, respectively.