MCC notebook: Taxing regional slate awaits defending champ Highlanders

An eight-team, double-elimination might be the hardest format to draw up in the game of baseball, but that is exactly what McLennan Community College faces starting Friday in Midland.

If the No. 4 Highlanders get a chance to defend their national title in Grand Junction, Colo., later this month, they will have earned the shot.

MCC (43-10-1), the No. 1 seed from the north, opens the NJCAA Region 5 Baseball Tournament at 1 p.m. Friday against Howard (24-27), the No 4 seed from the West. The Highlanders drew the high seed after winning the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, but every game is going to be a battle, coach Mitch Thompson said.

“This tournament every year is chock-full of teams that are capable of winning it,” he said. “You don’t have to look back too far to see No. 4 seeds beating No. 1 seeds. We have to be focused and aggressive and ready to play. That is just the way it works out here.”

Last year, the Region 5 coaches voted to switch to a regional and super regional format, mirroring the NCAA postseason. This year, they voted to return to the eight-team tournament structure. Thompson was definitely not part of the majority vote, he said.

“It tests your pitching depth almost to the point of lunacy,” he said. “If you are able to win your first four games, you are able to walk right through the tournament. But if you lose one of your first two, you have to play seven games in five days. You have to get quality innings and quality efforts out of guys that maybe have not had an opportunity to throw all that much. Depth is really important.”

“We’ve come through the losers bracket before to win it,” he added, “but it is a really daunting task.”

The tournament runs Friday through Tuesday at Christensen Stadium in Midland.

All-conference plaudits rain down

MCC baseball and softball dominated their respective all-conference awards. In softball, MCC players claimed three of the four top individual awards and the coach's award.

Chris Berry was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Highlanders to the NTJCAC Conference Championship, the Region V North Tournament Championship and a berth in the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

Sophomore Hailey Hudson was named the Pitcher of the Year. The right-hander from College Station had a 13-0 record in the circle with a 1.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts during conference play.

Sophomore Caitlyn Wong was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. The infielder from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, recorded a .531 batting average during conference play with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Erin Plunkett, Jenny Robison, Ka'Lyn Watson, Julia Herzinger and Cheyenne Floyd joined Hudson and Wong on the all-conference first team.

Freshman Madelyn Saven was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She was a second-team all-conference selection along with Riley Rutherford, Anissa Arredondo and Sidney Campion. Jalie Neff was an honorable mention selection.

Baseball had a similar abundance of superlatives. Thompson, the reigning NJCAA Division I National Coach of the Year, was chosen as the 2022 Coach of the Year after guiding the Highlanders to another conference title.

Cole Fontenelle won Player of the Year. The sophomore third baseman hit .394 with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs. A pair of Highlanders, Wyatt Cheney and Will Carsten, took home Co-Pitcher of the Year honors. Cheney, a sophomore, is 9-2 with a 3.06 ERA, while Carsten is 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA.

Shortstop Izzy Lopez, outfielder Ty Johnson, designated hitter Hunter Grimes, and pitchers Jared Matheson and Nick Greaney also made the first team. Pitcher Devin Bennett was chosen for the second team.

Clark's legacy preserved with 'The Vincer'

The NJCAA Golf Coaches Association presented MCC men's coach Vince Clark with "The Vincer" on Monday. It's fitting that Clark won the inaugural award, since it's named in his honor.

Clark was presented the honor at a banquet preceding the national championships in Odessa. The special award will be presented annually to a coach, player or supporter whose sportsmanship, integrity, and character exemplify the spirit of the game of golf. The plaque includes Clark’s signature phrase, “What Can I Do For You?”

In 2016, Clark was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Hall of Fame. Clark became MCC's head coach in 2007 after spending the previous six years as an assistant coach. The Highlanders have competed in 19 consecutive national tournaments, and claimed the national title in 2009, 2010 and 2016 under Clark’s guidance.

MCC men's golf inches up leaderboard

ODESSA – The McLennan men’s golf team carded its best round yet at nationals on Thursday, inching up the team leaderboard in the process.

Through three rounds of the NJCAA Division I Championships at Odessa Country Club, the Highlanders are tied for 11th in the team standings. They came into the day in 13th place.

MCC shot 1-under 287 in the third round, led by Peter Clark’s 2-under 70. Overall, the Highlanders have been paced by Liam Gobin and James Perry, who both shot 72 Thursday and have three-round totals of 220.

The tournament concludes Friday.

Highlassies close nationals with best round

SANFORD, Fla. — Likewise, the MCC women’s golf squad concluded its run at nationals with its best round of the tournament.

MCC shot 317 in Thursday’s fourth and final round at Mayfair Country Club, 11 strokes better than its best score of the previous three rounds. The Highlassies moved up to eighth in the final team standings after starting the day in ninth.

Lucile Tanvet shot 76 to lead MCC in the final round, her first sub-80 score of the event. Raeleigh Davidson closed with a 78 and registered the top finish overall with a tie for 11th.

Seminole (Fla.) State won its third straight national title and fourth overall.