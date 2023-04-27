Candice Thomas has been on the job as the new head coach of the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team for about a month, and although it is the offseason, the first few weeks have have been action-packed.

In addition to recruiting, which is always on the to-do list, Thomas said a top priority right now is making decisions on who will be returning from the 2022-2023 team, which went 28-5 and reached the national JUCO tournament for the first time since 1984.

“Those conversations are happening this week, actually,” Thomas, who had been the Highlassies assistant before taking over for Bill Brock, said. “I know this is part of the business, but it’s been a little bit of a struggle. I have to keep my personal feelings out of things, and understand I have to do what I think is best for the program.”

Determining how many spots are available impacts recruiting, obviously. Thomas said there is also a somewhat-new dynamic that makes a big difference.

“This portal has completely changed the game,” she said, referring to the Transfer Portal. “A lot of these kids are holding out, hoping to hear from four-year schools, not quite understanding those guys are going straight to the portal to sign players who are already playing Division I. It ends up forcing us to wait. I’m in that situation with a couple of kids right now.”

Finally, one more important item for Thomas is finding her replacement at the assistant position. The job is posted, and she is hopeful to conduct some interviews next week.

Thomas is a 2006 graduate of University High School. Before joining the MCC staff in 2014, she spent time coaching at Carver Middle School. Her Waco ties run deep, which has made being named the new Highlassies head coach even more meaningful.

Judging by all of the well-wishes she has received around town, the excitement is mutual.

“I was in H-E-B the other day,” Thomas said, “and someone came up and congratulated me. When I’m out in public, people greet me with ‘Congratulations.’ It’s been almost a month, but I forget I haven’t been around a lot of people just yet. It catches me off guard, but it’s been really nice.”

Thomas said the 2023-2024 schedule is just about complete. She was helping Brock with that during his one-year stint before he left for Tarleton State, and there are only a couple of remaining open spots.

Men's golf headed to nationals

The MCC men’s golf team is headed to its 20th consecutive NJCAA Division I Golf National Championship after finishing fourth in the region.

The Highlanders shot 296-281-284 –861 this week to finish tied for sixth place. Carter Patterson shot 73-71-68 -212 to lead MCC, finishing tied for seventh place and earning all-tournament honors.

Scores from this week’s NJCAA Southwest District 2 Championship were combined with the previous Southwest Championship to determine the five qualifying times. Midland, New Mexico, Odessa and Ranger also qualified for the national tournament to be held May 16-19 at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.

Other McLennan scores: Shoichiro Kato, tied for 16th, 73-72-69 – 214; Liam Gobin, tied for 30th, 79-66-75 – 220; Joel Cann, tied for 35th, 74-75-73 – 222; Nik Blalock, tied for 40th, 78-72-74 – 224; and Peter Clark, tied for 68th, 76-83-77 – 236.

MCC softball sweeps Ranger

The No. 10 MCC softball team recorded a pair of run-rule wins over Ranger on Wednesday afternoon, opening with a 14-1 win before cruising to a 17-0 blowout in the second game.

Taylor Meier and Sydney Kirby collected two hits apiece in the opener while Erin Plunkett delivered a triple and four RBIs. Makenzi Jenkins nailed down the win as she allowed two hits in five innings.

In the second game, Plunkett amassed four hits and three RBIs while Madelon McKinnon and Kyla Heine picked up three hits apiece. Katia Reyes gave up just one hit in five innings to get the win for the Highlassies (39-11, 25-5).

MCC baseball splits with Ranger

RANGER – The MCC baseball squad split a doubleheader against Ranger on Wednesday as the Highlanders grabbed a 5-3 win in the first game before the Rangers squeezed out a 2-1 win in 10 innings in the second game.

In the first game, Aidan Kuni collected three hits and two RBIs while Britton Moore and Xander McAfee had two hits apiece for MCC. Will Clements notched the win for the Highlanders and Trey Cehajic picked up the save.

In the second game, McAfee picked up two more hits for the Highlanders (33-17, 15-11). But Ranger won with Jansel Jimenez's run-scoring single in the 10th.