MCC notebook: Thompson quick to deflect credit after latest milestone win

A McLennan Athletics social media post caught the McLennan baseball coach by surprise this week.

“Congrats to Coach Mitch Thompson for win No. 350 as head coach,” read the post, which came after MCC defeated Navarro, 7-4, on Monday. It was accompanied by an attention-grabbing graphic of Thompson and “350” in large, MCC-orange typeface.

“I had no idea until I saw it on Twitter,” Thompson said, laughing. “I was not sure a win with a ’50’ behind it was a milestone win.”

The successful-but-humble coach was quick to deflect credit for the win total to others.

“We’ve been blessed to have so many talented players come through this program,” he said. “We have had great assistant coaches and a very supportive administration. They’ve made my job easy and helped us build this program into a national power. I’m thankful for all of them.”

With about 15 games remaining in the regular season, Thompson and the No. 6 Highlanders are looking to defend their 2021 NJCAA National Championship. They sit in first place in conference play at 15-3 after sweeping North Central Texas Wednesday at home. Grayson is a game behind at 16-4, and those two teams will meet to close the regular season May 4 and May 7.

Thompson said the 2022 version of his squad is different than the 2021 version that won it all.

“We are deeper than we were last year,” he said. “We were so good last year with power up and down the lineup. This year we run and bunt and play that style of offense more, but we are getting better and excelling at doing that. That is key, because it is not where you start, it is where you finish.”

Adjusting to the strengths of each team is the mark of a good coach. Shawn Trochim, the MCC athletic director, said she appreciates the winning culture that Thompson has helped foster throughout the athletic department.

“All the teams want to match the level that he brings every game,” she said. “I can’t say enough about how happy I am to have him as our baseball coach. He is real respected in the league, in the NJCAA, and in the baseball community. We are the lucky ones to have him.”

The Highlanders continue NTJCAC action Saturday with a doubleheader at North Central Texas. Next week they have four games against rival Temple.

Highlanders’ Fontenelle honored

MCC baseball’s Cole Fontenelle has been honored as the NTJCAC Position Player of the Week for April 3-9.

Fontenelle, a third baseman from Sammamish, Wash., hit .471 on the week with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

More MCC athletes leveling up

McLennan women’s golfer Megan Kim and men’s basketball guard Chris Pryor signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their playing careers at the four-year level.

Kim, a sophomore from Garland, signed with Texas Wesleyan University. She has competed in every tournament this year, and as a freshman, competed in three tournaments, picking up two top-20 finishes. She is also a two-time NTJCAC All-Academic Team member and an NJCAA All-Academic First Team Award recipient.

Pryor, a sophomore from DeSoto, signed with Lamar University. He was named the NTJCAC Player of the Year in 2021-22, as well as a first-team all-conference selection, an all-region selection and an NJCAA All-America second-team selection. He was the leading scorer for the Highlanders, averaging 12.3 points per game, and also led the squad with 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He will participate in the NJCAA All-Star Weekend May 13-15 in Las Vegas.

Coaches played a big part in Pryor’s decision, he said. Lamar head coach Alvin Brooks has good relationships with MCC head coach Kevin Gill, as well as Pryor’s high school coach, Chris Dyer of DeSoto.

“When I went on a visit, it felt like home-away-from-home,” he said. “It was very family-oriented. I am excited that I get to reunite with my old high school teammate Xavier Ball.”

Highlander softball squad still rolling

The McLennan softball teams continues to roll through the regular season, as the Highlanders upped their winning streak to 25 games with sweeps of Vernon last Saturday and North Central Texas on Wednesday.

MCC’s 21-1 league mark is impressive, but Grayson lurks slightly behind at 21-3. However, MCC did take three of four games from the Lady Vikings early in March.