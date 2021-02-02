MCC pair claims conference baseball awards

The McLennan Community College baseball team claimed a pair of weekly conference awards on Tuesday as second baseman Miguel Santos was Position Player of the Week and Brady Rose was Pitcher of the Week.

Santos batted .421 in four games at the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions last weekend. He recorded a double, three home runs, nine RBIs, four walks and seven runs scored.

Rose struck out six while giving up two hits and one earned run in five innings as he got the win in the Highlanders 3-1 victory over Odessa College.

MCC went 3-1, losing its season opener against Alvin College, then defeating Odessa, Howard College and San Jacinto College-North. The Highlanders scored a combined 38 runs in their three wins.

MCC, ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA poll, continues its season with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Midland College and Odessa College.

