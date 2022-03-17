MCC players bring home case of awards

MCC baseball’s Wyatt Cheney was named the baseball Pitcher of the Week. The right-hander from Bertram, Texas, pitched a 13-0 run-rule shutout against Ranger, allowing only three hits and striking out 11 of 18 batters. Cole Fontenelle was selected as the Player of the Week after he hit .750 with five doubles, a home run, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

MCC sophomore Caitlyn Wong is the softball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native had a .700 batting average with four doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 runs scored in six games last week. MCC’s Hailey Hudson was named the Pitcher of the Week. She threw a perfect game against Ranger, striking out 11 of 15 batters. She had two wins in two appearances, allowing just three hits in 10 innings of work with 18 strikeouts and only one walk.