MCC players sweep conference honors

McLennan Community College swept the Conference Player of the Week awards for men’s and women’s basketball this week.
For the MCC men, Asare Otchere won the honor after recording a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the Highlanders’ win over Weatherford. MCC jumped into the Top 25 this week at No. 21, as they’re 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. They’re scheduled to play Wednesday at Collin County.
Meanwhile, MCC’s Raija Todd also won NTJCAC Player of the Week honors. The sophomore guard is coming off a 22-point effort against Weatherford that included six 3-pointers.
