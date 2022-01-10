 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC postpones hoops games at Weatherford
The McLennan Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will have to postpone another conference game, the school announced on Monday.

The MCC games at Weatherford, which were originally slated for Wednesday, have been rescheduled for Feb. 7 due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Highlanders and Highlassies teams.

MCC has canceled or postponed all their games so far this month. The Highlanders were scheduled to play DFW Prep on Jan. 3, while the Highlassies were set to play Blinn College on the same day. Those games were canceled. Since then, MCC postponed conference games versus Southwestern Christian College and Hill College.

The home games against Southwestern Christian has been moved to Feb. 2, while the road trip to Hill College is reset for Feb. 5.

