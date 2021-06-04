MCC pounds Crowder, 15-5, to reach championship game of NJCAA World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The McLennan Community College Highlanders didn’t just slip into the NJCAA championship game, they blew into it like a Colorado monsoon.

Blake Jackson drilled a two-run single with one out in the sixth to lift the No. 4 Highlanders to a 15-5 run-rule win over No.1 Crowder on Thursday night at Sam Suplizio Field.

With its 22nd straight win, MCC improved to 4-0 in the World Series. A win over No. 6 Central Arizona on Friday at 8 p.m. will give the Highlanders (46-16) their second national championship in program history after winning their first in 1983.

If Central Arizona wins, a final winner-take-all game will be played at 8 p.m. Saturday. Central Arizona (51-7), which is 3-1 in the tournament, reached the championship game with an 11-10 win over No. 3 San Jacinto on Thursday afternoon.

Jackson’s two-run game-ending single was his fourth hit of the night and gave him five RBIs. He ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning, a solo homer in the second, and a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Jackson led a 15-hit assault against three Crowder pitchers as Izzy Lopez picked up three hits and Miguel Santos and Garrett Martin collected two apiece.