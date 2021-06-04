MCC pounds Crowder, 15-5, to reach championship game of NJCAA World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The McLennan Community College Highlanders didn’t just slip into the NJCAA championship game, they blew into it like a Colorado monsoon.
Blake Jackson drilled a two-run single with one out in the sixth to lift the No. 4 Highlanders to a 15-5 run-rule win over No.1 Crowder on Thursday night at Sam Suplizio Field.
With its 22nd straight win, MCC improved to 4-0 in the World Series. A win over No. 6 Central Arizona on Friday at 8 p.m. will give the Highlanders (46-16) their second national championship in program history after winning their first in 1983.
If Central Arizona wins, a final winner-take-all game will be played at 8 p.m. Saturday. Central Arizona (51-7), which is 3-1 in the tournament, reached the championship game with an 11-10 win over No. 3 San Jacinto on Thursday afternoon.
Jackson’s two-run game-ending single was his fourth hit of the night and gave him five RBIs. He ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning, a solo homer in the second, and a run-scoring single in the fourth.
Jackson led a 15-hit assault against three Crowder pitchers as Izzy Lopez picked up three hits and Miguel Santos and Garrett Martin collected two apiece.
Jack Hattrup (8-2) delivered a solid performance for the Highlanders as he allowed six hits, a walk and three earned runs while collecting eight strikeouts in five innings before Gray Harrison relieved in the sixth.
The Roughriders (55-8) didn’t help themselves as they committed five errors, including four in the first two innings.
After Crowder’s Peyton Holt blasted a solo homer in the top of the first, MCC leadoff hitter Santos reached on third baseman Josh Patrick’s error and scored on Jackson’s double.
Patrick’s second error on Garrett Martin’s grounder allowed Jackson to score to give MCC a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Highlanders went deep in the second as Santos pounded a solo homer over the center-field fence and Jackson followed with a solo homer off James Hicks over the right-field fence.
Martin singled and scored on Dominic Tamez’s sacrifice fly while Mason Greer walked and scored on first baseman Logan Chambers’ error to extend MCC’s lead to 6-1 in the second inning.
Following Lopez’s single and Santos’ double, Martin hit a two-run single and then stole home to push MCC’s lead to 9-1 in the third.
Crowder came back with a pair of runs in the fourth as Landrey Wilkerson hit a run-scoring triple and scored on Patrick’s sacrifice fly.
But MCC answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth as Marquis Jackson and Blake Jackson hit run-scoring singles to take a 13-3 lead.