The McLennan baseball team returns to the diamond Wednesday at home, welcoming Hill College for a doubleheader starting at noon.

This four-game series with the Rebels (27-21, 14-14) will mark the final regular-season contests for MCC (34-18, 16-12). The Highlanders are currently sitting third in the NTJCAC standings behind Weatherford and Temple.

The series was originally slated to start in Hillsboro, but was flipped due to the Bosque River Ballpark complex hosting the Region V Softball Championships Thursday through Saturday. Now the first two games will be in Waco Wednesday, followed by a doubleheader in Hillsboro Saturday.