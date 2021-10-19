MCC previews basketball teams at McLennan Madness next Wednesday

McLennan Athletics hosts McLennan Madness Wednesday, Oct. 27 at The Highlands gym on the McLennan Community College campus. McLennan Madness is a pep rally event to introduce the 2021-22 McLennan Highlander and Highlassie basketball teams, as well as the MCC Dance Company.

Food trucks, including Dave’s Burger Barn and others, will be located outside The Highlands from 6-6:45 p.m. before McLennan Madness begins at 7:05 p.m. inside the gym.

The MCC Pep Band will be on hand as the men’s and women’s basketball players and the MCC dancers are introduced to the crowd. Following introductions, the basketball players will compete in 3-point and dunk contests with bragging rights and coveted awards on the line.

McLennan Madness is a free event and will include a mini basketball giveaway at the door and the opportunity to pick up the new men’s and women’s basketball schedule cards for this season. A few season passes for all McLennan sport events will also be given away.

For more information, contact McLennan Athletics at athletics@mclennan.edu.