Seven McLennan baseball players have been selected to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference's All-Conference team.

Stefan Stahl, a freshman pitcher, was the lone first-team selection for the Highlanders. He appeared in six conference games with a 2-2 record, allowing 11 hits and no earned runs while striking out 37 in 21 innings.

Second-team honors went to second baseman Ty Johnson, first baseman Aidan Kuni, outfielder Britton Moore, and pitchers Blake Hansen, Will Clements and Will Glatch.