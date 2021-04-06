MCC rallies to defeat Navarro, 14-7

The McLennan Community College baseball team scored a combined 10 runs in its last three at-bats to roll past Navarro College, 14-7, on Tuesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders trailed 7-4 after five innings. But then MCC produced a pair of triples followed by a pair of doubles as part of a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. The Highlanders took the lead when Garrett Martin’s double brought in Miguel Santos and Mason Greer for a 9-7 advantage.

Santos tripled in the bottom of the seventh to score Benjamin Rosengard. And Jaylen Williams doubled in the bottom of the eighth to score Dominic Tamez and Marquis Jackson.

MCC relief pitcher Jack Hattrup pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. He struck out seven and didn’t give up a hit.

The Highlanders (22-13) return to action when they host San Jacinto College-North on Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.