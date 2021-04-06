MCC rallies to defeat Navarro, 14-7

The McLennan Community College baseball team scored a combined 10 runs in its last three at-bats to roll past Navarro College, 14-7, on Tuesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlanders trailed 7-4 after five innings. But then MCC produced a pair of triples followed by a pair of doubles as part of a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. The Highlanders took the lead when Garrett Martin’s double brought in Miguel Santos and Mason Greer for a 9-7 advantage.
Santos tripled in the bottom of the seventh to score Benjamin Rosengard. And Jaylen Williams doubled in the bottom of the eighth to score Dominic Tamez and Marquis Jackson.
MCC relief pitcher Jack Hattrup pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. He struck out seven and didn’t give up a hit.
The Highlanders (22-13) return to action when they host San Jacinto College-North on Monday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
