The McLennan Community College baseball team split a doubleheader Saturday, dropping a 7-6 decision to Ranger in the first game before coming back with a 10-0 run-rule win.

Ty Johnson and Aidan Kuni blasted solo homers for the Highlanders in the first game but couldn't overcame a two-hit, three-RBI game by Rangers' Kade Wood.

In the second game, Kuni collected three RBIs while Gilberto Torres, Elijah Rodriguez and Johnson each hit doubles for MCC. Reliever Connor Zaruba picked up the win for the Highlanders (34-18, 16-12).