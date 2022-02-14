MCC reigns in rivalry night, trouncing Temple

It was a fun rivalry night for the McLennan basketball teams. It’s always fun anytime you can pick up a pair of comfortable wins over Temple.

The conference-leading MCC men capped off the night with an 83-60 win over the visiting Leopards, while the MCC women tipped off the evening earlier with a 71-53 win before an appreciative crowd at The Highlands.

In the women’s game, Mersadez Nephew had the Lady Leopards crying uncle, as she had the hot hand throughout. Nephew pumped in 24 points for the Highlassies (13-11, 7-5), who picked up their second straight win. It was a nice turnaround for MCC, considering Temple had taken down the Highlassies, 84-76, earlier in the conference season in Temple.

Miannah Little and Brielle Dorsey knocked down 11 points each for MCC, which entered the night tied with Collin and Temple (14-10, 6-6) for fourth in the conference.

A conference title remains in sight for the Highlanders (23-3, 10-1), who opened the game on an 18-6 run to make the Leopards play chase. The Highlanders had it going from outside, hitting 11 shots from 3-point range, including four each from CJ Hall, who scored 17 points, and Dillon Gooding, who had 16. But it was Chris Pryor who led the way for MCC with 20.

Both MCC squads will return to the court Wednesday, traveling to Plano to face Collin.