MCC rolls past Vaqueros, 7-3, to win World Series

Williams pushed the lead to 7-1 when he stole third and came home on catcher Beckstead’s errant throw.

"Coach Thompson said we've got to get a couple more because they're a great team," Tamez said. "Thank god I was able to get a triple in the gap."

JD McLaughlin hit a one-out triple for the Vaqueros in the first inning, but Henderson struck out Dayton Dooney and Romero to end the threat.

In the second inning, Dusty Garcia opened with a walk before Henderson hit Beckstead with a pitch with one out. But once again, Henderson worked out of trouble by forcing Devon Dixon to fly out before striking out Matt Aribal.

The Highlanders had chances to score in the second and third innings against Central Arizona’s Shane Spencer, who was making his first start of the year after 16 relief appearances.

Tamez and Lopez singled in the second inning before Spencer struck out Williams and Marquis Jackson to end the threat.

In the third inning, Blake Jackson drilled a two-out single and moved to third on Martin’s double to left field. But once again, Spencer got out of trouble by forcing Greer to fly out.