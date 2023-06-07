McLennan softball first baseman Sydney Kirby and shortstop Erin Plunkett were among nine players from across the nation to receive the 2023 NJCAA Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the NFCA.

Kirby appeared in 52 games during the 2023 season and recorded a .993 fielding percentage. The Cypress native led the team in batting average (.462), on-base percentage (.588), slugging percentage (.823), doubles (21) and walks (31).

The first baseman was a NJCAA Division I West All-Region First Team selection, an Academic All-District selection and a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Second Team All-Conference honoree. Kirby will be moving on to play NCAA Division I softball at Tennessee Tech in the fall.

Plunkett appeared in all 57 games for the Highlanders this season, recording a .983 fielding percentage. The Humble native led the team in hits (82), triples (8), RBI (57), runs (71) and stolen bases (36). Plunkett was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection.

She was a NJCAA Region V All-Region selection and an Academic All-District honoree and will continue her collegiate career at Angelo State in the fall.