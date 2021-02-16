 Skip to main content
MCC’s Stanley collects softball Pitcher of the Week
McLennan Community College softball pitcher Haven Stanley has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference's Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 7-13, announced on Tuesday.

Stanley, a freshman from Lowell, Indiana, picked up a 12-1 win in the circle against Blinn College, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out one in a five-inning complete game.

