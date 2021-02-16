MCC’s Stanley collects softball Pitcher of the Week

McLennan Community College softball pitcher Haven Stanley has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference's Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 7-13, announced on Tuesday.
Stanley, a freshman from Lowell, Indiana, picked up a 12-1 win in the circle against Blinn College, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out one in a five-inning complete game.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
