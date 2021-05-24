 Skip to main content
MCC seeded No. 4 in NJCAA World Series
MCC’s Izzy Lopez, right, celebrates his two-run homer with teammate Miguel Santos, center, and Jaylen Williams, left, in Saturday’s 14-1 win over Cisco that vaulted the Highlanders to the NJCAA World Series.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Riding a season-best 18-game winning streak, McLennan Community College earned the No. 4 seed in the NJCAA World Series beginning Saturday in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Highlanders will play the first game in the 10-team tournament against No. 7 Florence-Darlington Tech (S.C.) at 10 a.m. CT at Sam Suplizio Field.

MCC (42-16) earned its first berth in the World Series since 2017 by sweeping Cisco College, 12-3 and 14-1, in the Region V Super Regional last weekend at Bosque River Ballpark.

“We’re playing at our best which is exactly where you want to be at the end of the year,” said MCC coach Mitch Thompson. “I think we’re a dangerous club, but there’s a lot of dangerous clubs. I think it’s going to be a really good field.”

Florence-Darlington Tech (46-6) won the Region 10 championship with a 13-7 win over Spartanburg Methodist on May 10, and advanced to the World Series by sweeping a pair of games against Monroe College, 12-5 and 13-1, for the East District championship.

The winner of the matchup between MCC and Florence-Darlington Tech will advance to the winners bracket game at 8 p.m. Monday against the winner of Saturday’s 1 p.m. game between No. 1 Crowder (52-6) and No. 10 Indian Hills (43-14). The first-round losers will play Sunday.

In other first-round Saturday games, No. 2 Walters State (60-5) will face No. 9 Shelton State (39-15) at 4 p.m. while No. 3 San Jacinto-North (48-13) will face No. 8 Miami Dade (36-17) at 8:30 p.m. First-round games will conclude Sunday with Cowley (46-8) facing No. 6 Central Arizona (48-7) at 11 a.m.

The championship of the double-elimination tournament will be June 4 followed by a winner-take-all final game June 5 if necessary.

