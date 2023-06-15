McLennan Community College will celebrate the reunion of the 1983 NJCAA national championship team with a ceremony at Bosque River Ballpark at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Fourteen players are scheduled to attend, including former major league outfielder Jay Buhner and pitcher Ken Patterson. They'll be joined by other key players like pitcher Lanny Hengst, shortstop Greg Dennis, outfielder David Wrzesinski and second baseman Mike Qualls.

Former Highlanders head coach Rick Butler and assistant Dub Kilgo will also be on hand.

MCC President Johnette McKown will speak while Waco District I Council member Andrea Barefield and McLennan County Commissioner Jimmy Smith will make proclamations. Current MCC baseball coach Tyler Johnson will present caps and shirts to each player as they are introduced.

Making their fourth straight appearance at the World Series in Grand Junction, the Highlanders broke through with their first national title as they completed a remarkable 58-7 season.

It remained the Highlanders only national championship before current Baylor coach Mitch Thompson led them to the 2021 crown.