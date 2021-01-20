MCC shows sweet touch in sweeping Texas Christian College

Triple-digit temperatures are thankfully still a ways off in Central Texas. But triple-digit scoring looks as though it could be the norm over at The Highlands.
Both McLennan Community College basketball teams delivered impressive scoring performances in season-opening wins on Wednesday. The Highlassies found little resistance on their way to the hoop in a 120-31 triumph over Texas Christian College, while in the nightcap the Highlanders took flight in the second half on their way to a 100-83 victory over the TCC men’s team.
In the men’s game, the Highlanders built a 12-point lead early in the second half before the Wolfpack rallied, pulling within 55-51 at the 15:04 mark. But MCC had the answer, and shot back out in front to push the gap to as much as 18, cruising the rest of the way.
Returning point guard Chris Pryor played a strong all-around game and paced MCC (1-0) with 18 points. Amani Harris banged in four 3-pointers on his way to 16. Big man Rayquan Brown banged around and finished with 12, while Sudi McElroy added 10.
For the Wolfpack, Fernando Alvarado provided some steady outside shooting, hitting six treys on his way to a game-leading 22.
The Highlanders will play at home again Friday, facing Our Lady of the Lake’s JV team.
WOMEN MCC 120, Texas Christian College 31
Most of the time, it felt like a layup drill.
MCC’s women made it look easy in a blowout win over the visiting Lady Wolfpack in their season opener on Wednesday at The Highlands. The Highlassies regularly pushed the ball downcourt in transition and came up with a bevy of breakaway baskets.
MCC (1-0) scored with ease throughout the game, as the Highlassies rolled to a 65-12 lead by the halftime break. In addition to getting free for plenty of layups, they also swished in 11 3-pointers, led by four from Mele Kailahi, while Raija Todd and Ahlura Lofton drilled three 3-pointers apiece.
It was MCC’s biggest scoring output since putting up 125 points against San Antonio College on Nov. 8, 2019.
Kailahi led all scorers with 31 points, tying her career high in the process. She also had 31 against Blinn on Nov. 12, 2019.
She had plenty of help in this one, though. Mersadez Nephew chipped in 26 points, Raija Todd tossed in 20 and McKenzie Piper hit for 11.
Texas Christian was led by Carmen Rosales, a from-the-hip shooter who rattled in three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points.
MCC will next play at Tyler on Friday.