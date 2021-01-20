MCC shows sweet touch in sweeping Texas Christian College

Triple-digit temperatures are thankfully still a ways off in Central Texas. But triple-digit scoring looks as though it could be the norm over at The Highlands.

Both McLennan Community College basketball teams delivered impressive scoring performances in season-opening wins on Wednesday. The Highlassies found little resistance on their way to the hoop in a 120-31 triumph over Texas Christian College, while in the nightcap the Highlanders took flight in the second half on their way to a 100-83 victory over the TCC men’s team.

In the men’s game, the Highlanders built a 12-point lead early in the second half before the Wolfpack rallied, pulling within 55-51 at the 15:04 mark. But MCC had the answer, and shot back out in front to push the gap to as much as 18, cruising the rest of the way.

Returning point guard Chris Pryor played a strong all-around game and paced MCC (1-0) with 18 points. Amani Harris banged in four 3-pointers on his way to 16. Big man Rayquan Brown banged around and finished with 12, while Sudi McElroy added 10.

For the Wolfpack, Fernando Alvarado provided some steady outside shooting, hitting six treys on his way to a game-leading 22.

The Highlanders will play at home again Friday, facing Our Lady of the Lake’s JV team.