MCC softball, baseball players honored with awards

McLennan Community College’s softball and baseball teams were honored were several weekly honors from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

On the softball side, MCC’s Anissa Arredondo was the Pitcher of the Week while outfielder Jenny Robison won Co-Position Player of the Week. Arredondo hurled a perfect game against Hill, striking out five in a 17-0 run-rule win. Robison hit .700 in four games with four home runs and nine RBIs.

For the baseball squad, MCC’s Will Carsten won NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week honors while Marquis Jackson was the Player of the Week. Carsten threw six shutout innings in a 1-0 win over Hill, striking out nine. Jackson, meanwhile, hit .417 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.