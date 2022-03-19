MCC softball bashes its way to series sweep of Hill

HILLSBORO — Nobody wants to pitch to the eight-ranked McLennan softball team these days.

MCC finished off a four-game sweep of Hill College on Saturday in emphatic fashion. The Highlanders won the opener, 10-1, then bashed their way to a 17-0 run-rule rout in the second game.

In that nightcap, MCC pitcher Anissa Arredondo gave her team five perfect innings, proving that the Highlanders have more than just hitting on their side.

Caitlyn Wong, the reigning conference hitter of the week, made sure her bat was still ablaze. Wong went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in the doubleheader. Jenny Robinson had two home runs in the second game, while Ka’Lyn Watson, Julia Herzinger, Hailey Hudson and Maddie Saven also had round-trippers on the day for MCC.

Next up for the Highlanders (28-4, 11-1) is a trip to Eunice, Louisiana, where they’ll play LSU-Eunice in a four-game series starting Friday.