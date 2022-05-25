 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MCC softball blanks Crowder to open up NJCAA Championships

  • 0
Jenny Robison, MCC

MCC's Jenny Robison went 3-for-4 with a home run to help fuel the seventh-seeded Highlanders' 6-0 win over Crowder College to open up the NJCAA Championships on Tuesday.

 MCC athletics

YUMA, Ariz. — The McLennan softball team got the national tournament started right late Tuesday night.

Seventh-seeded MCC blanked 10th-seeded Crowder (Mo.), 6-0, in the opener of the NJCAA Div. I Championships, behind a one-hitter from Hailey Hudson in the circle.

Hudson, a sophomore from College Station, improved to 21-1 on the year with a 1.33 ERA.

MCC (56-6) struck first in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead. Ka’Lyn Watson and Jenny Robison both tagged singles, and Watson eventually came around to score on a fielder’s choice grounder from Riley Rutherford.

The Highlanders made it 2-0 in the third when Robison clubbed a solo home run, her 17th of the season. Then MCC really got into the swing of things in the fourth, using a four-run outburst to blow things open a bit. In that frame, the Highlanders picked up RBI hits from Jalie Neff, Watson, Robison and Erin Plunkett.

Robison went 3-for-4 to head up MCC’s 11-hit effort, while Watson, Neff and Caitlyn Wong had two hits each.

People are also reading…

MCC advances to face second-seeded Yavapai (Ariz.) at 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert