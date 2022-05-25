MCC softball blanks Crowder to open up NJCAA Championships

YUMA, Ariz. — The McLennan softball team got the national tournament started right late Tuesday night.

Seventh-seeded MCC blanked 10th-seeded Crowder (Mo.), 6-0, in the opener of the NJCAA Div. I Championships, behind a one-hitter from Hailey Hudson in the circle.

Hudson, a sophomore from College Station, improved to 21-1 on the year with a 1.33 ERA.

MCC (56-6) struck first in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead. Ka’Lyn Watson and Jenny Robison both tagged singles, and Watson eventually came around to score on a fielder’s choice grounder from Riley Rutherford.

The Highlanders made it 2-0 in the third when Robison clubbed a solo home run, her 17th of the season. Then MCC really got into the swing of things in the fourth, using a four-run outburst to blow things open a bit. In that frame, the Highlanders picked up RBI hits from Jalie Neff, Watson, Robison and Erin Plunkett.

Robison went 3-for-4 to head up MCC’s 11-hit effort, while Watson, Neff and Caitlyn Wong had two hits each.

MCC advances to face second-seeded Yavapai (Ariz.) at 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday.