Some late-inning undoing led to a pair of conference losses for the eighth-ranked McLennan softball team.

MCC took a lead into the final inning of both of its games with No. 20 Weatherford on Wednesday, but the Lady Coyotes mounted big rallies to capture the win in both games. Weatherford won by scores of 6-5 in the opener and 13-9 in the nightcap at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders (18-8, 4-2) took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning of the opener, but Weatherford (22-5, 9-1) scored four in that inning to go up 6-3. The biggest blow came on a two-run home run by Lilly Bean.

MCC managed to get two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single from Riley Rutherford. But the rally died there.

A similar pattern followed in Game 2. MCC bashed its way to a 9-8 lead through the first six innings, as Rutherford went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. But Weatherford hammered five hits and five runs to bust into the lead in a big way, and this time the Highlanders had no answer.

The teams will complete the season series with another doubleheader Saturday in Weatherford.