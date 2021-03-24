 Skip to main content
MCC softball claims run-rule wins over Ranger
The McLennan softball team took care of business with a pair of run-rule wins over visiting Ranger on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC (18-12, 9-5) won the opening game, 10-2, before taking the second, 8-0.

In the opener, Reese Taylor limited Ranger to just three hits in five innings on her way to the win. Lindsey Evans drove in five runs for the Highlanders, while Sidney Campion, Genesis Rodriguez and Rosemary Rivera all added extra-base hits.

Caitlyn Wong tagged two home runs in MCC’s shutout win in the nightcap. Julia Herzinger went 3-for-3 with a home run of her own that clinched the eight-run rule in the fifth.

MCC will complete the series on Saturday with a doubleheader at Ranger.

