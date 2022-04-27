 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball clinches conference title with sweep

  • 0
MCC softtball Cisco

MCC's Jenny Robison watches her walk-off double to win the opening game against Cisco on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The McLennan Community College softball team won a pair of one-run games against Cisco College to clinch the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference regular season championship on Wednesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Julia Herzinger singled past second base to score Sidney Campion in the bottom of the seventh inning and lift the Highlassies to a 3-2 win in the second game for the conference-title-clinching victory.

MCC won the opening game of the doubleheader, 4-3, with a run in the bottom of the seventh of that one as well. Jenny Robison doubled to center, bringing home Rachel Warren for the game-winner.

Highlassies pitcher Hailey Hudson threw a complete game in the opener. She gave up three earned runs, while striking out 12 and walking no one.

Cheyenne Floyd tossed a complete game for MCC in the nightcap. She scattered four hits and gave up just one earned run.

MCC (49-5) will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at Cisco on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert