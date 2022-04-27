MCC softball clinches conference title with sweep

The McLennan Community College softball team won a pair of one-run games against Cisco College to clinch the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference regular season championship on Wednesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Julia Herzinger singled past second base to score Sidney Campion in the bottom of the seventh inning and lift the Highlassies to a 3-2 win in the second game for the conference-title-clinching victory.

MCC won the opening game of the doubleheader, 4-3, with a run in the bottom of the seventh of that one as well. Jenny Robison doubled to center, bringing home Rachel Warren for the game-winner.

Highlassies pitcher Hailey Hudson threw a complete game in the opener. She gave up three earned runs, while striking out 12 and walking no one.

Cheyenne Floyd tossed a complete game for MCC in the nightcap. She scattered four hits and gave up just one earned run.

MCC (49-5) will wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at Cisco on Saturday.

