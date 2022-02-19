MCC softball completes four-game sweep of Blinn

The McLennan softball team has ruled the run column this year, so it’s only natural that MCC picked up a couple of run-rule wins Saturday.

The Highlanders beat Blinn twice at Bosque River Ballpark, both by the same 10-2 score.

MCC (11-1) bashed 23 hits over the course of 10 innings, completing a four-game sweep of the Buccaneers. MCC also took a pair of games from Blinn in Brenham on Friday.

Ka’Lynn Watson has swung a particularly hot bat of late, and went 6-for-7 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the doubleheader. Erin Plunkett had two hits in both games.

MCC will face Trinity Valley in Athens on Tuesday.