MCC softball dominates Weatherford in double dip

MCC softball swept a doubleheader against Weatherford College on Wednesday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

WEATHERFORD — The seventh-ranked McLennan Community College softball team rolled up two lopsided wins over Weatherford College on Wednesday afternoon at Stuart Field.

The Highlassies won the opening game, 13-3, and then took the nightcap, 15-7.

Madelyn Saven homered to spark the Highlassies’ four-run rally in the top of the fifth inning in the opener. Later in the at-bat, Caitlyn Wong singled to drive in Sidney Campion and Wong scored on a sacrifice fly by Hailey Hudson. In between, Ka’Lyn Watson scored on a passed ball. Wong’s run put MCC in front, 5-2.

The Highlassies exploded for eight runs in the top of the seventh. MCC had 10 hits in the inning, highlighted by Campion’s triple to left that scored Jalie Neff and Saven.

Hudson threw a complete game for the win in the first game of the day. She struck out 10 and walked one, while allowing two earned runs.

In the second game, MCC scored five runs in the top of the first and never trailed. Erin Plunkett had a run-scoring double early in the rally and Jenny Robison capped it with a single that scored Riley Rutherford and Julia Herzinger.

Weatherford stayed close by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, second and fourth innings. But the Highlassies took control with four runs in the top of the sixth. Saven had the key hit of that rally with a homer to left that brought home Herzinger.

Anissa Arredondo pitched the final five innings of the nightcap, holding Weatherford to three runs on five hits.

The Highlassies (34-4) will host Weatherford in the second half of the NTJCAC conference series starting at noon on Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

