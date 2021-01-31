MCC softball drops doubleheader in Louisiana

BOSSIER PARISH, La. — The McLennan softball team endured a rough road trip Sunday, dropping both games of a doubleheader to No. 18 Bossier Parish. The homestanding Cavaliers won the opener, 9-1, in five innings, then captured a much-closer second game, 4-2.

Bossier Parish already led 4-0 when Tuiliau Sosi bashed the biggest hit of the day with a third-inning grand slam, allowing the Cavs to double their lead. MCC’s only run came on Ka’Lyn Watson’s solo shot in the fourth.

In the nightcap, MCC built a 1-0 lead through three innings. Sidney Campion worked a leadoff walk in the third and later scored on Lindsey Evans’ RBI single.

But the Cavs rallied with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Uchenna Jong Loy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the home team.

Bailey Krolczyk tagged a leadoff homer in the sixth to pull MCC (4-6) to within two runs, but the Highlanders could draw no closer. MCC is back at home Friday, welcoming Odessa for a twinbill.