MCC softball drops pair of games in Louisiana

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The McLennan softball team dropped a pair of games on the second day of the Chipola Tournament on Saturday.

MCC lost its opener to Northwest Florida State, 14-4, and then came up just short against San Jacinto, 8-6, in its second contest. That dropped the Highlanders to 2-2 after they won their first two games on Friday.

In the opener, Northwest Florida led just 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, but an eight-run outburst led to a win by the 10-run rule. NFS banged out 14 hits against three MCC hurlers. MCC finished with just three hits in the loss.

The second game was far more competitive, and MCC actually outhit San Jac, 11-8. But San Jac scored in each of the first five innings to keep the pressure on. For the Highlanders, Lindsey Evans went 3-for-3 with a double, while Bailey Krolczyk had a two-run home run.

The tournament continues on Sunday.