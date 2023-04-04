No. 9 McLennan dropped a doubleheader to Temple Tuesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

Temple came from behind to take the first game, 7-5, then stormed to a 14-6 win in the second game.

In the opener, Temple put up a solo homer to grab an early lead in the first. MCC put itself ahead with two runs in the bottom of the inning then added another one in the second. Two runs in the fifth had the Highlassies ahead 5-1.

Temple got back in the game with three runs in the sixth to make it a one-run ballgame before taking the win with three runs in the seventh.

In the second game, each team had a run after the first. Temple took the lead with three in the third and MCC answered with a pair in the bottom half of the inning. Three runs in the fifth, a couple in the sixth and a five-spot in the top of the seventh had Temple in position for the win.

MCC tacked on three runs in the bottom of the seventh but it wouldn’t be enough to complete the rally.