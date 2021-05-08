 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball drops tourney game to Grayson
0 comments

MCC softball drops tourney game to Grayson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENISON, Texas — Grayson used a six-run sixth inning to put away McLennan’s softball team, 13-5, in the Region V North Tournament on Saturday.

It was the first loss of the event for MCC (42-17), which drops into an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday against either North Central or Weatherford. The winner will advance to face Grayson for the tournament championship later on Sunday.

MCC let Grayson bust out to a 6-2 lead after two innings. The Vikings were led by Cheyenne Stark, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Dominique Rodriguez, Hailey Vess and Maci Sanders also had homers for Grayson (43-5), which tagged 14 hits.

MCC kept fighting and scored single runs in each of the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough. Bailey Krolczyk went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss and Julia Herzinger was 2-for-2 with a solo home run.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nicki Collen talks about taking over at Baylor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC softball takes two from NCTC

The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert