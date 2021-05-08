MCC softball drops tourney game to Grayson

DENISON, Texas — Grayson used a six-run sixth inning to put away McLennan’s softball team, 13-5, in the Region V North Tournament on Saturday.

It was the first loss of the event for MCC (42-17), which drops into an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday against either North Central or Weatherford. The winner will advance to face Grayson for the tournament championship later on Sunday.

MCC let Grayson bust out to a 6-2 lead after two innings. The Vikings were led by Cheyenne Stark, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Dominique Rodriguez, Hailey Vess and Maci Sanders also had homers for Grayson (43-5), which tagged 14 hits.

MCC kept fighting and scored single runs in each of the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough. Bailey Krolczyk went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss and Julia Herzinger was 2-for-2 with a solo home run.