 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball edges NCTC for doubleheader sweep

  • 0
MCC softball (copy)

MCC softball players (from left) Caitlyn Wong, Julia Herzinger, Erin Plunkett, Ka’Lyn Watson and Jenny Robison.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

GAINESVILLE — The McLannan Community College softball team captured a pair of close wins in a doubleheader with North Central Texas College on Wednesday afternoon.

MCC won the opening game, 7-2 in 10 innings, then closed with a 9-3 victory, upping the Highlassies’ current winning streak to 25 games.

MCC rallied for five runs in the top of the 10th inning in the first game of the day. Madelyn Saven hit a two-run home run to start the game-winning surge. Erin Plunkett and Caitlin Wong followed with back-to-back doubles that plated three more runs.

Hailey Hudson pitched all 10 innings to earn the win in the circle for MCC (42-4, 21-1 in conference).

The Highlassies scored four runs in the top of the second inning to take control of the second game. Caitlin Bradley-Tse led MCC with three RBIs as the Highlassies finished off the doubleheader sweep.

Cheyenne Ford went seven innings in the circle to earn the win for MCC in the second game.

People are also reading…

MCC will continue its season by hosting North Central Texas in a doubleheader starting at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

MCC baseball fends off Navarro, 7-4

CORSICANA — The McLennan Community College baseball team built a seven-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Navarro College on Monday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert