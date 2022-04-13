MCC softball edges NCTC for doubleheader sweep

GAINESVILLE — The McLannan Community College softball team captured a pair of close wins in a doubleheader with North Central Texas College on Wednesday afternoon.

MCC won the opening game, 7-2 in 10 innings, then closed with a 9-3 victory, upping the Highlassies’ current winning streak to 25 games.

MCC rallied for five runs in the top of the 10th inning in the first game of the day. Madelyn Saven hit a two-run home run to start the game-winning surge. Erin Plunkett and Caitlin Wong followed with back-to-back doubles that plated three more runs.

Hailey Hudson pitched all 10 innings to earn the win in the circle for MCC (42-4, 21-1 in conference).

The Highlassies scored four runs in the top of the second inning to take control of the second game. Caitlin Bradley-Tse led MCC with three RBIs as the Highlassies finished off the doubleheader sweep.

Cheyenne Ford went seven innings in the circle to earn the win for MCC in the second game.

MCC will continue its season by hosting North Central Texas in a doubleheader starting at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.

