MCC softball finishes off regular season with another sweep

CISCO — The seventh-ranked McLennan softball team walloped Cisco in a pair of games Saturday to finish off a four-game sweep in the series. MCC won the opener, 7-1, and then rolled to a 19-0 run-rule win in the second game.

MCC (51-5 overall, 30-2 conference) continues to play well, and bashed 24 hits in 12 innings on Saturday. The Highlanders have won 34 of their last 35 games heading into the regional tournament.

Maddie Saven went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead MCC at the plate in the opener. In the second game, Sydney Campion went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and four RBIs while Riley Rutherford tagged three hits with a double and two RBIs.

Hailey Hudson and Anissa Arredondo captured the wins in the circle for the Highlanders.

MCC will play in the Region V North Tournament beginning Thursday in Weatherford.