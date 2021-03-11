MCC softball flexes muscle in sweep of Cisco

Displaying power in both the circle and the batter’s box, the McLennan’s softball team pushed past Cisco for a doubleheader sweep on Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC’s Gracy Crafts looked crafty in twirling a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win in the opener. Then MCC bashed 14 hits on its way to a 12-8 win in the second game, taking the series three games to one after a split on Wednesday.

Crafts struck out 11 and allowed only three hits in spurring the Highlanders to an opening win. Caitlyn Wong kept up her hot pace at the plate, smacking a pair of home runs, while Ka’Lyn Watson added a solo shot. Julia Herzinger went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.

In the second game, MCC (15-9 overall, 6-2 conference) opened with a six-run first inning. Wong, Melayna Lopez, Watson and Herzinger all crushed home runs in the win for the Highlanders, who have tagged 44 homers on the season.

MCC will be back on the diamond next Wednesday at Grayson.