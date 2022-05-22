MCC softball focused on managing emotions, playing its game

McLennan Community College head softball coach Chris Berry knows a thing or two about playing in national championship tournaments.

When the Highlanders take the field in Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday against Crowder in the 2022 NJCAA Division I College World Series, he will have coached in the Division I Baseball College World Series as a Baylor assistant in 2005, the Junior College Baseball World Series with MCC in 2015 and 2017, and now the JUCO Softball World Series.

It might be that diverse experience on some of the biggest stages that has him feeling confident about his team — he has seen what it takes to win at the highest level. If the Highlanders (55-6) can keep their nerves in check, he said, they should have a shot at a deep run this week.

“If our kids manage the emotional side of playing in a tournament like this, we will be just fine,” he said. “I haven’t seen any signs that suggest they won’t do that. The teams that harness that energy are usually the ones that do the best.”

Another factor that could give MCC an edge this week is its ability to excel in every area of the game. The Highlanders are sixth in the country with a .406 team batting average, but they also boast a 2.53 team ERA. Individually, sophomore third baseman Caitlyn Wong leads the country with a 1.206 slugging percentage and a .589 batting average.

“We are so multifaceted,” Berry said. “Some of the teams out here rely on speed, some rely on offense and some of them rely on pitching. We have a team that can do all of those things.”

MCC is seeded No. 7 at the tournament, which will be played at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma. Berry said Wallace State and Yavapai are two of the strongest teams in the field, and both squads are on the Highlanders’ side of the bracket.

Wallace State, which is located in Hanceville, Alabama, is 54-2 on the year. The Lions come in with a national-best 0.97 team-ERA. Yavapai College, which is only about 200 miles away from Yuma in Prescott, Arizona, is the best hitting team in the country, conversely, with a team batting average of .454.

“If you want to be the best, you have to go beat the best,” Berry said. “We are in a position where we are going to get to go play some of the best people pretty early in the tournament hopefully. That is okay. That’s part of it”

Florida Southwestern College drew the top seed.

The weather forecast for Yuma May 25-28 — the days of the tournament — calls for highs between 99 to 105 degrees. Not leaving anything to chance, the Highlanders have already been in Arizona for several days to adjust to the hot, arid conditions.

“The feel of the ball in your hand is a little different,” Berry said. “It is slick and dry. We have had a chance to get acclimated to that.”

Having his talented team completely prepared is perhaps related to Berry’s been-there, done-that résumé. All the pre-World series boxes have been checked. All that is left is competing at the highest level.

“If our kids believe their good enough is good enough,” Berry said, “we will have a shot.”