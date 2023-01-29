MCC softball game called early

McLennan’s Sunday softball game against Butler ended early in the fourth inning after a pair of Butler players grew ill.

Second-ranked MCC led 8-4 at Bosque River Ballpark at the juncture of the game being called. MCC officials plan to ask the NJCAA about whether the game would go in the books as a win or not.

Celeste Aguilar was leading McLennan at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Riley Rutherford was 2--for-3 with two RBIs. Erin Plunkett and Madison Hornback both recorded a hit and RBI each.

Ryanna Valdivia was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI for Butler. Briona Woods also had a double and an RBI, while JaKeyla McDaniel chipped in a pair of hits.

McLennan will next play at the San Jacinto Tournament Feb. 5 in Houston.