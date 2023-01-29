 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball game called early

  • 0

McLennan’s Sunday softball game against Butler ended early in the fourth inning after a pair of Butler players grew ill.

Second-ranked MCC led 8-4 at Bosque River Ballpark at the juncture of the game being called. MCC officials plan to ask the NJCAA about whether the game would go in the books as a win or not.

Celeste Aguilar was leading McLennan at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Riley Rutherford was 2--for-3 with two RBIs. Erin Plunkett and Madison Hornback both recorded a hit and RBI each.

Ryanna Valdivia was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI for Butler. Briona Woods also had a double and an RBI, while JaKeyla McDaniel chipped in a pair of hits.

McLennan will next play at the San Jacinto Tournament Feb. 5 in Houston.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC softball opens with split

MCC softball opens with split

The No. 2 McLennan Community College softball team split its season-opening doubleheader, losing an 11-4 decision against No. 14 Chipola Colle…

MCC women handle Grayson

MCC women handle Grayson

The McLennan Highlassies ran away with an 80-52 conference victory against the Grayson Vikings on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert