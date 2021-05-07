 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC softball keeps it going, moves to tourney semifinals
0 comments

MCC softball keeps it going, moves to tourney semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENISON, Texas — The second-seeded McLennan softball team fended off a late comeback try from third-seeded Vernon to hold on for a 10-8 win in the second round of the Region V North tournament on Friday.

MCC (42-16) advances to face the winner of the Temple-Grayson game at 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament.

The Highlanders fell behind 3-0 after an inning before charging ahead for good with a four-run second inning. Kadyn Trochim, a former Midway standout, had an RBI single, the Highlanders scored another on a Vernon error, and Lindsey Evans followed with a two-run bomb to left. It was the 17th home run of the year for Evans.

MCC stretched the gap to as large as 10-4 following Ka’Lyn Watson’s two-run single in the sixth. But Vernon (42-11) made things interesting with a four-run seventh inning before MCC finally closed the door.

Vernon falls into an elimination game against Weatherford at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mcc

MCC softball takes two from NCTC

The McLennan Community College softball team swept a doubleheader versus North Central Texas College on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert