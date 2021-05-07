MCC softball keeps it going, moves to tourney semifinals

DENISON, Texas — The second-seeded McLennan softball team fended off a late comeback try from third-seeded Vernon to hold on for a 10-8 win in the second round of the Region V North tournament on Friday.

MCC (42-16) advances to face the winner of the Temple-Grayson game at 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament.

The Highlanders fell behind 3-0 after an inning before charging ahead for good with a four-run second inning. Kadyn Trochim, a former Midway standout, had an RBI single, the Highlanders scored another on a Vernon error, and Lindsey Evans followed with a two-run bomb to left. It was the 17th home run of the year for Evans.

MCC stretched the gap to as large as 10-4 following Ka’Lyn Watson’s two-run single in the sixth. But Vernon (42-11) made things interesting with a four-run seventh inning before MCC finally closed the door.

Vernon falls into an elimination game against Weatherford at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.