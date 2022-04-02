MCC softball keeps rolling, runs over Weatherford in doubleheader

The McLennan Community College softball team boosted its current winning streak to 19 games by sweeping a doubleheader against Weatherford College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

MCC claimed an 8-0 run rule victory in the opener and then won the second game, 6-4.

Highlassies pitcher Cheyenne Floyd threw a gem in the first game of the day, shutting out Weatherford and holding the Coyotes to two hits. Floyd stuck out six and didn’t walk anybody.

MCC (36-4, 15-1 in NTJCAC play, ranked No. 7 in the nation) provided all the offense Floyd needed in the bottom of the first. Highlassies centerfielder Ka’Lyn Watson led off with a double to center, igniting a run of four straight hits to start the game.

Erin Plunkett followed Watson with another double to center, scoring the Highlassies’ leadoff hitter. Then Caitlyn Wong singled and Plunkett scored. Hailey capped the game-opening hit barrage with a double to center that scored Wong and gave MCC a 3-0 lead after an inning.

The Highlassies led 7-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. Sidney Campion provided the run-rule clinching hit with a triple to right that scored Madelyn Saven from first base.

Weathorford took an early lead in the second game with a run in the top of the first. But it wasn’t enough with the powerful MCC offense coming up.

The Highlassies scored two runs in the bottom of the first, then Plunkett added a two-run home run in the second. Plunkett’s shot over the fence in left scored Watson and gave MCC a 4-1 lead.

Plunkett, who leads MCC with 17 home runs so far this season, added another two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth. This one cleared again cleared the fence in left and scored Campion.

Hudson earned the win in the circle in the second game. She worked six innings and kept Weatherford to three runs on six hits. Hudson struck out seven and walked three as she helped MCC finish off a four-game sweep against Weatherford during the week. The Highlassies won two games at Weatherford on Wednesday.

MCC hasn’t lost since the third game in a four-game set with Grayson College back on March 5. The Highlassies, who took three out of four from Grayson, began the weekend with a one-game lead over Grayson in the North Texas Junior Colege Athletic Conference standings.

MCC will continue its season by hosting Tyler Junior College in a doubleheader on Monday.

