MCC softball opens Region V Tournament with 10-0 win over Ranger

WEATHERFORD – Riley Rutherford blasted a two-run homer and Sydney Kirby collected three RBIs as No. 7 McLennan Community College run-ruled Ranger, 10-0, Thursday in the opening game of the Region V North Tournament.

Hailey Hudson picked up the win as MCC’s starting pitcher as she combined with Cheyenne Floyd and Mattie Wolkow for a one-hitter in the five-inning game.

MCC (52-5) scored four first-inning runs as Rutherford pounded her homer over the right-field fence and Kirby hit a run-scoring double.

After scoring two third-inning runs, MCC added four more in the fourth as Kirby hit a two-run single and Sidney Campion drilled a run-scoring double.

MCC will face either North Central or Weatherford at 3 p.m. Friday.

