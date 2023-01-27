 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCC softball opens with split

  • 0
MCC softball

MCC's softball players hit the field against Chipola College in game two of a doubleheader that resulted in a split.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The No. 2 McLennan Community College softball team split its season-opening doubleheader, losing an 11-4 decision against No. 14 Chipola College before coming back for a 7-2 win in the second game on Friday to open the Battle on the Bosque.

In the first game, Chipola's Janelle Martinez and Amari Brown blasted homers for an 18-hit attack. Kyla Heine and Riley Rutherford hit homers for the Highlassies at Bosque River Ballpark.

In the second game, winning MCC pitcher Brinly Maples was supported by a 10-hit attack as Rutherford hit a homer and collected three RBIs.

MCC will return to action in the Battle on the Bosque Saturday, facing Butler at 2 p.m. and Odessa at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MCC women handle Grayson

MCC women handle Grayson

The McLennan Highlassies ran away with an 80-52 conference victory against the Grayson Vikings on Wednesday.

McLennan men slink past Grayson

McLennan men slink past Grayson

It was a low-scoring affair between the McLennan Highlanders and the Grayson Vikings tonight at The Highlands with the Highlanders coming away…

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert