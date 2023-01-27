MCC softball opens with split

The No. 2 McLennan Community College softball team split its season-opening doubleheader, losing an 11-4 decision against No. 14 Chipola College before coming back for a 7-2 win in the second game on Friday to open the Battle on the Bosque.

In the first game, Chipola's Janelle Martinez and Amari Brown blasted homers for an 18-hit attack. Kyla Heine and Riley Rutherford hit homers for the Highlassies at Bosque River Ballpark.

In the second game, winning MCC pitcher Brinly Maples was supported by a 10-hit attack as Rutherford hit a homer and collected three RBIs.

MCC will return to action in the Battle on the Bosque Saturday, facing Butler at 2 p.m. and Odessa at 4 p.m.