CISCO, Texas — The 11th-ranked McLennan softball team fattened up its team batting average on Wednesday, sweeping Cisco in the process.

MCC rolled to wins of 9-2 and 19-8, combining for 29 hits in the doubleheader.

Madison Hornback was reflective of the terrific day at the dish for the Highlanders (32-10 overall, 18-4 conference). Hornback went 5-for-10 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs for the day.

Rachel Wicker and Erin Plunkett banged out two hits each in the first game of the day for MCC. Wicker kept the hot stroke going in the second game, as she went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Pitcher Katia Reyes gave up a four-spot to Cisco in the first inning of Game 2, but recovered to string up zeroes in four of the next five innings.

MCC and Cisco will wrap up the series on Saturday in Waco.